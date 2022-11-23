Cibc World Market Inc. Invests $469,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $62,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,474 shares of company stock valued at $782,428. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

