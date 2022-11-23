Cibc World Market Inc. Invests $469,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $62,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,474 shares of company stock valued at $782,428. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance
NYSE:AMH opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.