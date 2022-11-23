Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

