Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New $370,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

