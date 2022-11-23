Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,539 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Stock Performance
XPeng stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on XPEV. Barclays dropped their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.