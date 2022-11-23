Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,539 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPeng stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEV. Barclays dropped their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

