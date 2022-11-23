Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $670,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 144,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $120,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 67,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ORI opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Old Republic International

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

