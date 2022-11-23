Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,400,000 after acquiring an additional 870,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,923,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE HR opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $34.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.28%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.