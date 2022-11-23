Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 15,171 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $104.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

