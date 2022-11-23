Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,319 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 47.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after acquiring an additional 353,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,121,000 after acquiring an additional 172,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.42 and its 200-day moving average is $204.50. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $404.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,261 shares of company stock worth $31,185,612 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

