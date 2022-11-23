Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,614 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $135.39 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.