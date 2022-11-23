Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 16,384 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,384 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SA opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.68 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

