Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

