Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 324,719 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 88.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,719 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

CLS opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

