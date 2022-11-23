Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

NYSE:MOH opened at $316.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.07. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.