Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 5,904 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REMX stock opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.