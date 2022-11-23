Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 91 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $193.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.30. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $312.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

