Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 9,227 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDF. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after acquiring an additional 334,629 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDF opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

