Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 924 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 100,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Upstart Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $220.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,720 shares of company stock valued at $103,950. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

