Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 998 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.