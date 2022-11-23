Cibc World Market Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 226.0% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50.

