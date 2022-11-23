Cibc World Market Inc. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,933,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $244.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.28.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

