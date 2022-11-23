Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,687 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after buying an additional 4,385,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 1,771,465 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in New Gold by 11.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,465,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 132.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,821,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.42.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

