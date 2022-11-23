Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,269 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,828 shares of company stock worth $13,554,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.05 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

