Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 5,312.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 236.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,287.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.