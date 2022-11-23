Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

