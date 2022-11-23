Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.
Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
