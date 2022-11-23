Citigroup Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $38.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Guggenheim upped their target price on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

FL stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

