Citigroup Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $105.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

DAVA opened at $75.16 on Monday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 9.8% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after buying an additional 175,041 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth $644,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 20.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

