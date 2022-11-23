Citigroup Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $54.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.
Unity Software Trading Up 3.9 %
U opened at $33.35 on Monday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
