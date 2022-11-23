City of London Group (LON:CIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.87

Shares of City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.87 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 42.96 ($0.51). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 25 shares.

City of London Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.87. The company has a market cap of £54.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

City of London Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and hire purchase leasing services; loans to professional practice firms; working capital loans; and property bridging finances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.