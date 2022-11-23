Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.65

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $23.82. Civista Bancshares shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 23,319 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CIVB. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

