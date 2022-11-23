Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,023.59

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,023.59 ($35.75) and traded as high as GBX 3,035 ($35.89). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,035 ($35.89), with a volume of 28,691 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,380 ($39.97) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,775.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,023.59. The company has a market capitalization of £922.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,532.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarkson

About Clarkson

In other Clarkson news, insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 4,000 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,691 ($31.82) per share, with a total value of £107,640 ($127,279.18).

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.