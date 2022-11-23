CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CML stock opened at GBX 469 ($5.55) on Tuesday. CML Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332.25 ($3.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($5.55). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 399.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 390.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a market cap of £74.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,228.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

