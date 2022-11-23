CMO Group (LON:CMO) Trading 1.4% Higher

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.41). 704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.41).

CMO Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About CMO Group

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

