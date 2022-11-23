CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.