Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.82

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.82 and traded as low as $43.00. Cogeco shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 867 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Cogeco Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82.
About Cogeco
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogeco (CGECF)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.