Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 276,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $98,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 3.2 %

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.