Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 81.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

