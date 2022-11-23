Compass Group’s (CPG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPG. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 2,100 ($24.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.65) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($22.94) to GBX 1,990 ($23.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,858.75 ($21.98).

CPG opened at GBX 1,838 ($21.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,835.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,819.15. The company has a market capitalization of £32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,417.07. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,450 ($17.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 22.10 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($22.88) per share, with a total value of £48,375 ($57,201.14).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

