ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $150.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

NYSE COP opened at $129.98 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.87. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

