Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 307.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

