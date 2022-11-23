Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROAD. DA Davidson increased their price target on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.
Construction Partners Stock Down 16.1 %
Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 38.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 36.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
