Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $130.72

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 130.72 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 116.50 ($1.38). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.38), with a volume of 14,334 shares trading hands.

Conygar Investment Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.11 and a current ratio of 54.06. The stock has a market cap of £75.74 million and a P/E ratio of 205.26.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

