Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $130.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of Copa stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

About Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,683,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,398,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 39.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 280,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

