Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $130.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.
Copa Price Performance
Shares of Copa stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
About Copa
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.