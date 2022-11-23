Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.68

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.68 and traded as low as C$16.88. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$17.06, with a volume of 13,966 shares traded.

Corby Spirit and Wine Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.68 million and a PE ratio of 20.80.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

