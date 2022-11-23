CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 6.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,860,000 after buying an additional 528,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 41,401 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $10,889,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,442. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.