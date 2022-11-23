Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 5,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 59,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRON. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 309.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 405,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.