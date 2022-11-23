Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Trading Down 2.3%

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:VESTF – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 2.14 and last traded at 2.14. 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 5,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.19.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 2.03.
About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 189 properties located in industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico. It serves e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistic, medical device, plastic, and other industries.
Recommended Stories
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.