Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 81.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 46.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145,348 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

