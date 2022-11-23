Cowen Downgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Market Perform

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance lowered their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

SEA stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $307.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 87.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 179.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SEA by 103.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

