Cowen Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $3.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.82.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 1.67 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 1.60 and a 1-year high of 10.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.37 and a 200-day moving average of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $988.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.69.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
