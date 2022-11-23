Cowen Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $3.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.82.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 1.67 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 1.60 and a 1-year high of 10.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.37 and a 200-day moving average of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $988.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Oatly Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 46.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

